CM Uddhav Thackeray invites action plan for shoot resumption

The shoot of Aamir Khan's film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is one among those affected by the lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the lockdown. Thackeray, however, ruled out reopening of cinema halls or theatres anytime soon. Shooting for films as well as other production activities remained suspended since mid-March in view of the pandemic.

"The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms," Thackeray told a delegation of representatives of the entertainment industry, especially from the Marathi theatre, television and cinema. The prominent demands of the industry included saving single-screen theatres, helping poor music composers, and waiving GST on film production. Thackeray told the delegates that he didn't believe that clamping of lockdown meant everything must come to a standstill.

"We have allowed industries, trade and shops to open by taking all the precautions. Commercial activities have also started in the state, barring the containment zones," an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying on the occasion. The CM said the huge entertainment industry comprises various artistes like actors, backstage persons, technicians and workers. Thackeray said his government would consider providing rent concessions to production houses which have their sets erected in at Film City, and supporting folk artistes.

Referring to the demand of producers to allow resumption of shootings and post-production work, the CM said the demand can be considered in "non-red" zones in the state.

