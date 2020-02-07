CM Uddhav Thackeray looks into Wankhede lease issue

The Mumbai Cricket Association could garner some relief from the state government in the Rs 120-crore Wankhede Stadium lease issue.

One of the major challenges that the newly-elected committee of the MCA was facing was to tackle the R120-crore fee slapped by the Mumbai City collector last April. An ultimatum was issued that if the amount is not paid, they would risk losing the prime plot in south Mumbai.

However, with the new government in place and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, the MCA officials were keen to discuss several issues. A meeting was arranged on January 27 with the CM.

MCA officials said the chief minister immediately addressed their concern related to the R120-crore notice related to unpaid dues and lease renewal. "Uddhavji heard us patiently and immediately ordered to relook into the R120-crore notice. Although we haven't yet received a revised notice from the state government, we have been informed that the MCA will have to pay approximately R5 crore as per the standard procedure," an MCA official told mid-day.

Sources in the MCA said the Mumbai City collector had levied a commercial rate for the use of Wankhede Stadium, which was contested by the association.

The Maharashtra chief minister, however, did not give in to MCA's demand to reconsider notices from the state with regard to their Kandivli club. Interestingly, Thackeray and his son Aditya, who is a state minister, represent MCA clubs.

