CM Uddhav Thackeray rules out 'lockdown again' in Maharashtra

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray dismissed the rumours and news reports of the government planning to impose the lockdown restrictions for shutting shops and regulating public movement while the city opens up in a calibrated manner amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Thackeray on Friday stated that some social media platforms and news channels said that the shops would be closed and a strict lockdown be imposed yet again. "The government hasn't taken any such decision. Spreading such news and social media posts can create a misunderstanding which is a criminal offence, so people should get the information verified from the government," he said.

The speculations of the government taking a strict measure have been rife ever since the Unlock-1 (Mission Begin Again) created a sort of chaos in the city. Commercial and outdoor physical activities have started in the city, while government and private offices have been allowed to operate on 10-15 per cent strength. Public road transport has increased its frequency for ferrying the employees. But with suburban trains still shut, commuters have been scrambling to get onto the buses which have a cap on the intake of passengers.

As a consequence of this, the healthcare guidelines are being flouted, thus increasing the risk of infection.

Self-discipline important

Thackeray may have said he hasn't taken any decision yet, but he remains concerned about the alarming situation. The CM had a cautious approach towards opening up Mumbai in particular but had to give in to the pressure from other ruling partners.

He insisted on Friday that following self-discipline will be as important in preventing the further spread of the deadly virus. "The state government is attempting to roll the wheels of the economy by resuming commercial activities in a phased manner. But easing lockdown should not result in crowding (at public and commercial places), in violating the norms of social distancing and personal hygiene. The norms will have to be made part of our lifestyle that will ensure the wellbeing of our families and friends," he said.

A senior officer said the strict locking of the city's pandemic-affected localities and lockdown-like measures taken by other states made people assume that Maharashtra would follow in the steps. "Also the CM had said a couple of days ago said that the government will have to think about the lockdown if people don't cooperate. The statement seems to have created an impression that it was going to happen anytime soon," the officer said.

City gets integrated flood warning system

A state-of-the-art Integrated Flood Warning System (IFWS) was launched in Mumbai on Friday by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Union Earth Sciences Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The system will help make the city become more resilient by providing early warning for flooding — especially during high rainfall events and cyclones. It will be possible to have an estimate of the flood inundation three days in advance, along with 3 hours- 6 hours Nowcast (immediate weather updates). It will also be useful for planning evacuation from low-lying areas because the system will be able to forecast 12 hours in advance. The system will also forecast the rainfall in each pocket.

Thackeray said the system was like a gift to Mumbai. "In the context of the health disaster as well as the recent cyclone, both blood management and flood management are equally important," he said, adding early prediction of Nisarga by IMD helped the govt save the state from a bigger disaster and loss of life.

One more state minister tests positive

After two ministers recovered from COVID-19, yet another Maharashtra cabinet minister has contracted COVID-19.

Since the minister had attended a cabinet meeting early this week and was working closely with his staff and political workers, all his high-risk contacts will be under watch. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the asymptomatic minister has been taken in by a city private hospital and if he showed any symptoms, other ministers will also be tested for COVID-19.

Some senior IAS and IPS officers have also been infected. While some have recovered, others are being treated.

At least 25 personal staff working at a south Mumbai building where these infected IAS officers reside have also tested positive for the virus.

