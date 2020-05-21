CM Uddhav Thackeray skips meet with Governor, sends Shiv Sena secretary

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipped a meeting called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday evening to review the COVID-19 situation, raising further questions regarding the relationship between the CMO and Rajbhavan, which is already strained due to political reasons. However, Thackeray sent Shiv Sena secretary and his personal assistant Milind Narvekar as his representative for the meeting.

The CM and NCP boss Sharad Pawar had reported the governor to PM Narendra Modi for creating a parallel power centre by holding similar COVID-19 review meetings with senior state bureaucrats. Koshyari had not invited Thackeray for the previous meets. Apparently, Wednesday's meeting was called after BJP leaders met Koshyari on Tuesday to protest against mismanagement of the pandemic. The Opposition party has been trying to divide the governor on various issues. However, Narvekar said that the CM didn't miss the meeting deliberately but had informed Koshyari that he would be busy with other work.

