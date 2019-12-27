CM Uddhav Thackeray to review BMC's aesthetic plans for Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The first chief minister of the state to hail from Mumbai is taking an interest in minute plans for the city. CM Uddhav Thackeray will be reviewing the plans of the 24 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to create clean, green and pedestrian-friendly roads in Mumbai. Today, he will be viewing a presentation by ward officers on changes already made, and future plans.

Clean and pedestrian-friendly footpaths and roads are one of the goals of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray. The BMC has been working to give footpaths in Fort an aesthetic look. After municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi's instructions, now it plans to do so on 50 roads across the city. "Two roads have been selected from each ward. The footpaths and roads are being developed," said a BMC official. Aesthetics include the standardisation of size, shape, colour of hoardings, street furniture, and direction

signage.

Pardeshi watched the presentation on Thursday. "The tenders for the plan will be floated immediately and work will start in the next three months. The cost estimation has not been done yet," said another officer. While two departments — roads and solid waste management — are involved in the process, the work will be carried out at ward levels. "More than 5,000 additional CCTV cameras will be installed in the next few months. These will show who throws garbage on the street," said an officer from SWM department.

