CM Uddhav Thackeray visits BMC, takes stock of projects, ideas

Uddhav Thackeray did not speak to the press during the visit, his first to the BMC as chief minister. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

The city could soon have a Madame Tussauds-like wax museum, another spacious aquarium with new and exotic fish, a night safari at Aarey Milk Colony and more exposure to upcoming artists, as new Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seems keen on this. While he was taking stock of various projects and the preparedness for Mahaparinirvan Day at Shivaji Park, the subject of tourism development in the city too was discussed in detail. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) vision for the next 10 years was also presented to Thackeray on Thursday.

While Thackeray did not speak to the media, officials and corporators who attended the meeting revealed that a long discussion over the current weather situation along with preparedness for Mahaparinirvan Day at Chaityabhoomi took place. Thackeray instructed that all those coming there to pay their respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should not be affected in any way and the BMC should take all the necessary measures for the same.

'One planning authority'

The affordable housing concept, along with houses for slum dwellers were also discussed as the meeting was attended by representatives of various agencies such as MMRDA, PWD, SRA, housing and tourism departments. Minister Jayant Patil, MLA Aaditya Thackeray and civic officials attended the meeting. The idea of having just one planning authority instead of various agencies responsible for in slum development, was also discussed. Various changes to the rules or developments to make affordable housing more viable were also discussed.

Civic officials presented the CM with details of the water supply situation and spoke about focus on 24X7 water supply. While the Pothole Challenge was explained to Thackeray, he was informed that other states are replicating this model. He was also informed about various road building techniques and the increase in Defect Liability Period to 10 years that would help better maintenance and accountability.

Increasing tourist attractions

As a photographer himself, and a student of JJ School of Art, Thackeray showed interest in ideas such as Street Fare. The BMC said that it would explore more streets like Kala Ghoda to give exposure to artists. "In the discussion about another aquarium in the city, the tourism department raised concerns that it might need a large space of about 3 acres, and whether the BMC could provide this. There were suggestions of exploring the basement level of Taraporewala Aquarium for more space," said a corporator. And as in a discussion on increasing tourist attractions, a Madame Tussauds-like museum and a night safari were also spoken about.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "There were no directives by the CM on Thursday. He just took a review of all the projects and will take a call for the betterment of the city in the coming few months. It was the first time he was visiting us and so several agencies were in attendance."

