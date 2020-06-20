CM Uddhav Thackeray: Want to make Sena worker the PM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told his party workers on the Shiv Sena Foundation Day on Friday, that he became the CM only because he wanted to end the politics that was played against his party, and resolved to make a shiv sainik the country's prime minister.

He assured the sainiks that he hadn't altered the ideology of the party. "There is less communication between us since I became the CM, but we haven't created a distance between us," he said on Friday after marking a low-key celebration at the Sena Bhavan.

He said every village should have a party shakha (local unit). "Help people in the pandemic. Remember that no one can muzzle our voices though we are wearing masks. I want to make a sainik our prime minister. The Sena itself is a storm, so we don't fear storms anymore," he said. The CM stated further that his father would say that the sainiks would protect his son. "I became the CM only because I wanted to end the politics played against us," he said.

He said the country faced a crisis named China. "The Himalayas also needs Maharashtra's Sahyadri to protect the interest of the country," he said, appealing to the sainiks to fight against injustice. "To trust anyone isn't our weakness but part of culture. We die but we don't break promises," he said, making an indirect reference to the BJP's alleged act of breaking a promise of giving the Sena the CM's office.

