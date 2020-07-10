CM Uddhav Thackeray wants NGOs to join hands with BMC to fight COVID-19

The NGO units will also have to ensure elimination of mosquito-breeding spots to stop the spread of malaria and dengue. PIC/Suresh Karkera

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the expansion and restructuring of NGOs in each ward to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. These units will act as a link between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and citizens and participate in awareness, door-to-door surveys, testing and elimination of mosquito breeding spots to stop the spread of malaria and dengue.

Thackeray held a video-conference with Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and assistant commissioners of all ward offices on Thursday. Representatives of some NGOs were also present at the meeting. The CM told ward officers to register the NGO units for better management of COVID-19 as the municipal corporation will not be able to do the task alone. "There are 11,000 workers with 828 NGO units already registered with the corporation under Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan (SMPA). Till 2013 these units were under Dattak Vasti Yojana," said Chahal. These units have the task of collecting garbage, cleaning pathways and gutters, washing community toilets and other work related to solid waste management. Transport Minister Anil Parab suggested the reform and restructuring of these units.

"These units will pursue the 'Chase the Virus' concept and test residents in each locality. They will also help in awareness towards cleanliness, self-hygiene, masks, sanitisers. Even officers should take help from these units for sanitisation and fogging of under-construction buildings, roads, bridges as many migrant workers have left and the responsibility cannot be passed onto only builders," said Thackeray in the meeting. He also asked that NGO workers be provided with safety equipment for the jobs. The CM had held a meeting last Saturday also where he instructed that a common squad of all the authorities be formed to deal with monsoon issues especially potholes.

Options to register potholes, bad patches

Citizens can register complaints about potholes or bad patches on roads on the mobile based app 'MyBMC Pothole FixIt' or on the corporation's website — portal.mcgm.gov.in by clicking 'complaint' on the horizontal menu. In addition, there is a separate website for pothole management — www.mybmcpotholefixit.com. This website gives the option of registering a pothole with the help of GPS technology and the website works on Symbian, Android and IOS based mobiles. People can also inform on the telephone numbers 1916 or 1800-22-12-93.

There is also an option of tagging @mybmc and ward offices handle.

