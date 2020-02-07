CM Uddhav Thackeray's man Ravindra Waikar enters CMO as co-ordinator

Former minister of state and the chief minister's trusted aide Ravindra Waikar will now work as a coordinator between the chief minister's office and public representatives. Waikar was formally appointed on Thursday and given the rank of cabinet minister.

Waikar could not be accommodated in the cabinet because of the all-inclusive approach the Shiv Sena has taken. Three associates were made ministers, denying posts to party workers. With this assignment, CM Uddhav Thackeray has rehabilitated a senior leader from Mumbai, which will go to civic polls in two years.

After the MVA government was formed, Thackeray was exploring the idea of making the CMO an exclusive entity on the lines of the PMO, wherein a dedicated minister is appointed to look at things before the head of the government takes a final decision. Anil Parab, now transport and parliamentary affairs minister, could have occupied that office, but as he was already given a cabinet berth, he wasn't legally fit to be in the CMO. A junior minister could have been appointed but that option too was exhausted as all vacancies in the council of ministers have been filled and each junior is burdened with the work of assisting several seniors simultaneously. Sources said Parab continues to assist the CM in matters where his calibre is needed.

Sources said a way out was to have an experienced leader in the CMO and Waikar was chosen for the job, albeit with a limited scope of work. He will not have the powers of Cabinet ministers but will be extended all facilities a senior minister enjoys. The Fadnavis government's CMO, too, had appointed a party leader as Officer on Special Duty for coordinating with the political visitors. Waikar's task will be much wider as he will have to deal with the representatives of three MVA parties and the Opposition.

Waikar hopes to expedite work

An elated Waikar told mid-day that he was very happy to have landed a prime assignment. "Essentially, I will coordinate between the legislators, MPs and the CM. I'm expected to be a bridge that can plug a gap between the top office and the public representatives who don't get easy access to the CM."

He said when he was an MoS in the Devendra Fadnavis government, he and others wouldn't get time from the CMO for many days. "The coordinator is expected to prioritise the work that needs CM's intervention. I have worked with a civic body and the state government. There are issues that need the urgent attention of the CM. I think we should be able to expedite genuine work that the public representatives want the government to do," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates