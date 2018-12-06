CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi to discuss arrangements for 'Kumbh Mela'

national

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival to be held in Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad).

The 45-day festival will start on January 15, 2019. Millions of Hindu devotees attend the mela with the belief that taking a dip in the waters of the holy river will cleanse them of their sins.

The Chief Minister also discussed the preparations for upcoming 'Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas' which will be held in Varanasi in January with the Indian diaspora and will provide them with the opportunity to participate in 'Kumbha Snan' and also attend the Republic Day parade in the National Capital.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in association with the Uttar Pradesh government, the theme of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is "Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India".

