CN Wadia Gold Cup for speedy Vulcan

Jockey A Sandesh guides Vulcan across the finish to win the CN Wadia Gold Cup at the Mahalaxmi racecourse yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Seven-year-old Vulcan, trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha, decisively won the CN Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2), the feature event of Sunday's six-race card at Mahalaxmi. Jockey A Sandesh, who gave a copybook ride to Vulcan dominated the day's proceedings by winning three races.

Sandesh settled Vulcan as a handy second behind Magistero (Neeraj Rawal up) who set moderate pace even as favourite Caprisca (D Egan up) was content to occupy the third berth ahead of Bronx (PS Chouhan up) Who brought up the rear.

The same order prevailed until they turned for home. Neeraj Rawal put severe pressure on Magistero to hold on to the lead, but Sandesh and Vulcan got alongside at the two furlong marker, after a brief tussle, a tired Magistero was forced to throw in the towel. It was all over bar the shouting as the hot market fancy, Caprisca, who struggled to stay in the same place, had already dropped out of contention midway in the homestretch.

Besides Sandesh, who bagged the day's honours with a treble, two other professionals—trainer Vishal Gaikwad and jockey Neeraj Rawal—ended the day with a brace each; the former steered home Enid Blyton & Barack, while the latter picked up a trophy double with Auburn (MD Goculdas Trophy) and La Teste (RJ Kolah Trophy).

