'CoA has dealt with Johri's case in cavalier manner'

Amitabh Choudhary

The BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Saturday questioned the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for dealing with the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri in the "most cavalier manner".

Choudhary then cited the differences in opinion between Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, who held contrasting views on how the case should be handled. The acting secretary wrote, "Presently, the committee comprises two members and both members are equal in status for all purposes. That being so, the Learned Chairman [Rai] has no power or authority to prevail over the views of the other esteemed member and take decisions unilaterally on behalf of the CoA."

