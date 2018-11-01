CoA member Diana Edulji: I too opposed Ravi Shastri's appointment as head coach

cricket

CoA member Diana Edulji says she didn't support the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the deadline to apply for the post had lapsed

The letter that Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly sent to BCCI acting president CK Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry over the manner in which the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is functioning, has created a buzz across the country.



Apart from expressing fears over the future of cricket administration in India, he also mentioned that the process to select Team India's head coach was, "appalling." Ganguly was part of the three-man Cricket Advisory Committee to select the coach after the exit of Anil Kumble last year when Ravi Shastri was appointed. Diana Edulji, who is part of the two-member CoA, said yesterday that she wants Ganguly to know that she too did not support the appointment of Shastri since the deadline to apply for the post had lapsed.

In response to Ganguly's view of how the CoA was divided when it came to the issue of the sexual harassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, Edulji said: "Just because we (Vinod Rai and she) disagreed on a point, it does not mean we are divided. We are working together and I think people have misunderstood this. Meanwhile, Chaudhary and Chaudhry agreed with Ganguly's viewpoint.

"I am on the same page as Dada. I believe that the popularity of cricket here has gone down because of administration," the acting secretary said. Chaudhry, the son of former BCCI secretary Ranbir Singh remarked: "I fully support Dada and I've been trying to say the same thing for the last six months. I am happy that Ganguly has said a few things about the CoA."

