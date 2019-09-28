CoA member Gen Ravi Thodge Vinod Rai didn't write note to Jain in support of Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid was expected to get the support of the BCCI lawyers as he deposed before Ethics Officer DK Jain on Thursday. But what came as a big surprise was Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai writing to Jain and citing examples to ensure that the former India skipper is not held guilty of conflict by the Ethics Officer. More interestingly, it has been learnt that the letter went without any formal approval of the co-members.

"The CoA chief writing a note is wrong as that can be misconstrued as an attempt to influence the Ethics Officer. Even if we keep that aside, the three-member committee didn't have any discussion on the same before Rai shot the note to Jain. If he did find it perfectly okay to write such a note, he should have written it in an individual capacity and not as part of the committee," a board functionary said.

However, CoA member Lt Gen Ravi Thodge termed reports that Rai did not consult fellow members a "blatant lie and factually incorrect". "The Dravid conflict issue was discussed threadbare. The CoA met in Mumbai and Dravid also came for discussion. The examples of [ex-RBI governor Raghuram] Rajan and [NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind] Panagariya are only to illustrate a fact. No note was sent to Ethics Officer citing this example," he said.

