CoA members to meet ICC chief Shashank Manohar today

The BCCI brass is expected to put forth its proposals on anti-doping policy and the USD 22 million tax waiver for future global events when it meets ICC chairman Shashank Manohar in Mumbai today.

The Committee of Administrator (CoA) along with CEO Rahul Johri will meet Manohar. During the recent ICC Board meeting in Dubai, the members were updated on World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) concerns about domestic anti-doping programme in India.

"The Board acknowledged its desire to remain WADA compliant and committed to working in partnership with the BCCI, WADA and the India National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to resolve the issues as a matter of urgency," the ICC had stated. However BCCI's contention is that the Board is already WADA-compliant. It is learnt that BCCI is ready to provide a dossier on NADA's sample collection goof-ups and make it clear.

