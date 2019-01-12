CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji at loggerheads

cricket

CoA chief Vinod Rai and CoA member Diana Edulji disagree on Rahul Johri's commencement

Diana Edulji

Even as the BCCI has decided to conduct an inquiry after suspending India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul following their controversial comments on TV show Koffee with Karan, the two-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) are once again at loggerheads.

While CoA chief Vinod Rai wants BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to commence enquiry and appoint an ad-hoc Ombudsman to be appointed quickly so that the proceedings can be completed by the second ODI of the ongoing Australia series, CoA member Diana Edulji feels Johri should not be a part of the inquiry and the CoA and office-bearers can complete the discplinary process.

“CEO to commence the enquiry as advised by legal. Since the team is abroad with a squad of 13 now, we will have to complete the enquiry quickly. The players must give their explanation quickly. We must take a view by the time the second ODI is over as we cannot afford to debilitate team strength due to delinquent behaviour in part of some players,” Rai wrote in his email this morning which has been accessed by mid-day.

Edulji, in her response, said: “The constitution does not provide for appointment of an ad hoc Ombudsman as such it won’t be prudent to go down that lane. The enquiry should be done by the CoA along with the three office bearers or the CoA along with the secretary. Let us not rush into making wrong decisions,” she wrote.

Edulji also said the BCCI would not set right precedence if Johri is allowed to conduct the inquiry.

“In view of the grave sexual allegations levied on the CEO, it wouldn’t be justified if he conducts the enquiry. It’s bad optics and the CoA will be criticised for it,” she wrote.

