CoA: Office-bearers hampering effective functioning of BCCI

The CoA also urged the apex court to take notice of BCCI SGM's resolution to not allow Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Mizoram from Ranji Trophy and other BCCI tournaments which is in direct violation of the spirit of SC order dated January 4 this year

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) came out with a scathing status report — their ninth — on the eve of today's crucial Supreme Court hearing that further highlights the ongoing tussle with the office-bearers of the BCCI. The CoA, comprising of SC-appointed Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, have alleged that the BCCI acting office-bearers have tried to hamper the functioning of the world's richest cricket board.

The CoA have clearly not appreciated that the BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary decided to go ahead with the requisition Special General Meeting on June 22 without taking approval from the CoA. A host of resolutions were passed in the SGM which is viewed by the CoA as an attempt to hamper the effective functioning of the BCCI through the CEO Rahul Johri.

