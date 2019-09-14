CoA pays no heed to MCA electoral officer's opinion

The Committee of Administrators(CoA) met in New Delhi yesterday to take stalk of state associations who are willing to hold their elections by the September 28 deadline. While some big associations like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are now almost on board after earlier resistance, Tamil Nadu and Haryana remain defiant.

It is also learnt that the CoA paid no heed to the concernsraised by ex-state election commissioner DN Chaudhari, who the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was looking to appoint as the electoral officer. Chaudhari said on Wednesday that in his opinion holding the election would be contempt of the Supreme Court's interim order last year.

When asked whether the BCCI CoA took cognizance of the Chaudhari's response, a source told mid-day: "The CoA only took into account the number of state associations that are willing to comply and hold their elections by September 28. The MCA matter was not even discussed. It is up to them whether they wish to conduct the election or not. We are not going to recognise any association which is not fully compliant."

When pointed out some queries raised over constitutional compliance given to some state units, the source said: "As far as the BCCI CoA is concerned, utmost care has been taken to declare a state fully compliant. They will not be allowed to vote in the BCCI even if they hold the election without getting full clearance from the CoA."

