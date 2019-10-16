CoA recommends voting rights to ex-Ranji Trophy cricketers

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) filed its 11th status report in the Supreme Court on Monday, recommending several modifications to the rules that they observed during their three-year time in managing the BCCI's affairs.

One of the key recommendation is in the conflict of interest rule and granting ex-Ranji Trophy players voting rights in state associations.

As far as membership to former Ranji Trophy cricketers is concerned in state associations, the CoA stated: "The report submitted by the Justice Lodha Committee in its recommendations also noted that players must be included in the management, governance and membership of state associations. It is recommended that all former players who have played in the Ranji Trophy tournament be automatically granted full membership with voting rights by their respective state associations."

Change conflict rules

Regarding the conflict of interest rules, the CoA recommended: "This was a result of straight-jacketed application of the rules on the basis of certain illustrations given in the conflict rules which seem to cover within its ambit a wide range of scenarios and individuals irrespective of their level of proximity with the BCCI administration.

A few of the concerns stemming from such straight jacketed application include absolute prohibition on former players from occupying multiple posts, prohibition on holding of even two unrelated or remotely-related posts, undue restriction on the current players [not on annual contract with the BCCI] from being gainfully employed even outside the BCCI during off-season."

The CoA has emphasised that while recommending appropriate amendments to the conflict of interest clause after discussing with various stakeholders and experts, the suggestions retains, "original character" and "spirit".

Appointment issue

The CoA, citing the example of Bihar where the ombudsman and ethics officer was changed after not getting favourable order, have suggested a change in the appointment of ombudsman and ethics officer.

Under the current structure, the ombudsman and ethics officer are to be appointed by the BCCI and the state association itself.

To ensure independence of the office of ombudsman and ethics officer, the CoA has recommended "to constitute a committee of former Chief Justice of India (who shall be chairman), one male and one female international cricketer both nominate by the Indian Cricketers' Association."

