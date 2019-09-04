CoA to appoint observers in 10 states

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided to appoint observers for 10 state bodies to oversee the functioning of the associations, as well as to guide them in cricketing matters.

The move has not gone down well with the associations and some of them have even questioned the board's intent. The associations to have these observers are — Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Pondicherry.

In a mail sent to the associations, accessed by IANS, the observers will be given six terms of reference and they will act in accordance: While the name of the observers appointed in this regard will be circulated shortly, a senior BCCI official questioned if the Committee was looking to act beyond the scope of the newly registered constitution.

"The collegium is not required. The CoA has given themselves the powers of the Supreme Court. Just because the court is busy with the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, the CoA has found it an opportune time to repeatedly run roughshod over the orders of the apex court.

"This is just another in a long line of such decisions that have been taken in the last few weeks. "Under what provision of the BCCI constitution — that has been finalised by the SC — are they doing this? What gives them the authority to do this? They are playing with the orders of the court and they will be held accountable for this mess," the official told IANS.

