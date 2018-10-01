CoA to meet Ravi Shastri and Co after Asia Cup triumph in Dubai

cricket

It is learnt that the team management had assured the CoA of a good show in the Asia Cup and expressed confidence of a successful Australian tour later in the year when they met after the disappointing England tour

Ravi Shastri

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will soon meet head coach Ravi Shastri, Asia Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, regular skipper Virat Kohli, senior player Ajinkya Rahane and chief selector MSK Prasad following India's triumph in the Asia Cup at Dubai last week.

