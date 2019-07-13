CoA to review Team India's performance

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri at Headingley, Leeds last week

London: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will review India's World Cup performance once skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri return to the country and the focus is likely to be on selections made for the big event.

The CoA members led by chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge will also have discussions with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on a roadmap for India for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.



CoA chief Vinod Rai

"We will certainly have a review once the coach and the captain are back from their breaks. I will not put a date and time but we will speak to them. Also we will speak to selection committee head on road ahead," Rai told PTI from Singapore.

The CoA chief refused to divulge any further details on the review meeting. "India's campaign has just ended. How, when and where are not the questions that I will be able to tell you now," Rai said.

However, it is learnt that there will be few questions asked of Shastri, Kohli and the selection committee chief. It is expected that Ambati Rayudu's handling is likely to come up during the review.

The team management might be asked as to why he was persisted till the final series, at home against Australia, before the World Cup if the selectors were not convinced about him being a certainty for the No. 4 slot.

The second issue on the table is likely to be the presence of three wicketkeepers in the side, especially Dinesh Karthik, who has not performed in ODI cricket for a long time and had a wretched IPL.

Third point of contention could be Dhoni's batting position in the semi-final loss at Manchester. The team management is likely to be asked as to why Dhoni was sent at No. 7 after the team had been reduced to 5-3 in a chase of 240.

