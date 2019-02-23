CoA Vinod Rai: Sever ties with countries where terrorism emanates

cricket

In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now

CoA chief Vinod Rai

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket yesterday decided against taking any stand on the World Cup clash against Pakistan but urged the ICC and other nations to "sever ties" with countries from where "terrorism emanates".

In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now. "The 16th of June is very far away. We will take a call on that much later and in consultation with the government," CoA chief Vinod Rai said after the meeting.

Asked if players have been consulted on the issue, Rai replied in the negative. "In an e-mail to the ICC, we have expressed our concerns about the terrorist attack that has taken place. We are telling them that security of players and match officials should be appropriately taken care of," Rai said.

"And number two, we must sever ties with nations from which such terrorism emanates," Rai said indicating that the matter will be raised at the ICC quarterly Board meeting in Dubai next week. In the mail sent to the world body, BCCI said it is concerned about the security of Indian players heading into the World Cup.

