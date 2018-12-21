Coach appointment not made by BCCI: Anirudh Chaudhry

cricket

Anirudh Chaudhry, the acting treasurer of the BCCI, has said that the new women's team head coach cannot be deemed as an appointment made by the Indian cricket board. Chaudhry in his email, which is in possession of mid-day, has raised issues over the appointment process for women's coach as there is no unanimity in the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) decision.

The three-member ad-hoc panel of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy was formed by CoA chief Vinod Rai after CoA member Diana Edulji, who is an equal stakeholder in decision- making, backed Ramesh Powar to continue as head coach. "Since there is no decision of the Committee of Administrators in the selection of the women's coach, the process and an appointment if any in the present facts and circumstances, are without jurisdiction and authority and an appointment that may be a result of this process can be in no manner be called an appointment for and on behalf of the BCCI," Chaudhry wrote.

Chaudhry suggested that Powar should continue till there is clarity from the Supreme Court on (the) appointment of ad-hoc panel. "Would it not be appropriate till January 17 i.e the date of Supreme Court hearing and keep the present matter of coach selection in abeyance till then and have Powar continue or have someone else take charge till then? It would avoid unnecessary legal issues and unwanted controversy," he wrote.

