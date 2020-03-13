Coach Arun Lal: Let's win hearts, not just the title

A resolute reply from Bengal's (354-6) lower middle order has ensured the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra (425) is nicely poised at the end of the fourth day.



Saurashtra will need four wicket-taking deliveries on the fifth morning to lift their maiden trophy while Bengal need another 72 runs to seal their third title.

Bengal coach J Arun Lal, who has been stressing on playing well rather than winning, right from the beginning of the season, had a clear message for his team ahead of the final day.



"Dil jito yaar... go on and win hearts. My boys have been magnificent throughout. Whatever happens tomorrow, cannot be taken away from them," said the former India cricketer.

When reminded that nearly 800 runs had been scored in the first four days on a pitch that he had slammed as poor, Arun Lal shot back: "If you play on a road and make 400 runs that does not make the road a good wicket. It's a poor wicket. Batsmen are unable to cut or go for their shots as the ball has been keeping low throughout."

Today, Bengal's Anustup Majumdar (58 not out) and Arnab Nandi (28 not out) will resume batting, having shared an unbeaten partnership of 91 for the seventh wicket.

