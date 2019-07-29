Coach Bayliss admits having 'stern' chat with England players

cricket

Bayliss Trevor

London: Coach Trevor Bayliss admitted yesterday he had a "stern chat" with England's players after they rallied to avoid an embarrassing Test defeat to Ireland.

England were bundled out for 85 in the first session of their inaugural Test against Ireland at Lord's but eventually won by 143 runs after dismissing the visitors for just 38 in their second innings.

Night-watchman Jack Leach was England's top-scorer in the match with 92 and although he was left out of the 14-man Ashes squad, Bayliss praised the left-arm spinner's approach.

"We had a fairly stern chat after the game. It's good to be able to deliver those messages when you have actually won a game," Bayliss told BBC Radio.

