When coach Gary Kirsten helped young Virat Kohli stay 'grounded'

Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who guided the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team to the 2011 World Cup title, has revealed some crucial advice he gave to a young Virat Kohli.

During the RK Show on YouTube, Kirsten spoke of a little chat he had with Kohli during a one-day series against Sri Lanka. "Virat was batting beautifully on some 30 odd [runs]. He then decided to try and hit the [bowler] over long-on's head for six and holed out.

"I said to him, 'If you're going to take your cricket to the next level, you need to hit that ball down the ground for one. You know you can hit a lot of balls up the ground but there's a lot of risk attached to that'. I think he took that on board. He got a hundred in the next ODI in Kolkata," said Kirsten, adding that his first impression of Kohli was that of a youngster with great abilities and talent but someone who was not operating in the best version of himself.

