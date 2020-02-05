Coach Jwala Singh gives Yashasvi Jaiswal '10 on 10'

Yashasvi Jaiswal does not prefer to have his coach Jwala Singh watch from the stands because the young batsman believes it makes him nervous.

However, on Tuesday, Jwala travelled all the way from Mumbai to Potchefstroom in South Africa to watch his ward play the biggest match of his career—the U-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. It was a surprise visit by Jaiswal's coach and mentor and the talented ward did not disappoint, scoring a scintillating 105 not out to help India thrash their arch-rivals by 10 wickets.

"He is not aware that I am in South Africa watching this semi-final at the venue. It is now proved that his perception [that he can't score when his coach is there watching] is wrong. He played splendidly to take his team into the World Cup final," Jwala told mid-day from Potchefstroom. "I will tell him that I will be staying in South Africa for the final and I am sure he will play in the same manner," added Jwala.

Analysing Jaiswal's knock, Jwala said: "This is one of his best knocks. I'd give him a 10 on 10. There is always pressure when the opponent is Pakistan but Divyaansh [Saxena, fellow opener] and he played very well. I had suggested to him that he should break his innings into two parts and take fresh guard after completing his half century."

