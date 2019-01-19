Coach Mali sells tea to shape future of teenage boxers

other-sports

Coach Rakesh Mali (right) with his ward Laxmi Patil

The sacrifices sportspersons make to excel in their respective fields are remarkable. But the coaches behind their success don't always get the recognition they deserve. At times, the efforts of the mentors are unknown because of their hesitancy to get into the limelight.

Rakesh Mali, 25, a master's degree holder in physical training, is passionate about training boxers in Nandurbar, Maharashtra. Before he kicks off his day with the boxers, he sells tea from 4 to 6 am.

Yesterday, at the Khelo India Youth Games, Mali's ward Laxmi Patil, 17, grabbed a bronze medal in the 48kg light fly category. Laxmi's father is a helper at a Nandurbar market. "A little past 6 am, I rush to the ground where my students wait for me. I train them till their school begins and I am back at the tea stall from 1 to 5 pm after which, it's back to the training ground," revealed Mali.

Laxmi, who is in her first year of junior college, said: "My college teachers gave me a bicycle and that's how I reach the training centre which is 7 km from my home. Earlier, I used to walk or run to the ground. This medal is dedicated to my coaches."

Mali was inspired to become a boxer by Vijender Singh's bronze medal-winning effort at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Later, he formed Abaji Sports Club in a temple premises of all places, then in a farm and now, the club is in a village.

"I picked up boxing in 2008 with limited resources. I would clinch medals at district and state level. I had to give up boxing due to financial difficulties, but I managed to train children in our drought-affected area where many children had to give up school to take up labour jobs. Five of my students were selected for the state boxing tournament. We did not have money but they bagged a gold and a bronze medal," Mali said.

