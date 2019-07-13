World Cup 2019: Coach Gary Stead back at Lord's, where he used to clean windows

cricket-world-cup

London: New Zealand's journey in this World Cup has been special but the venue of the final is extra-special for their coach Gary Stead.

Interestingly, Stead returns to the Lord's Cricket Ground, where he once scrubbed windows and sold scorecards. Three decades ago, Stead was part of the Marylebone Cricket Club's ground staff and besides working on the ground, his duties also involved general cleaning. He also honed his cricketing skills at the Mecca of cricket.

"It was in 1990...I was lucky enough to be part of the ground staff here [at Lord's] — we had different duties when we turned up like cleaning windows and selling scorecards. So, it's a great experience [for me] coming back here," Stead said here yesterday.

