Coaches not impressed by 50-minute games

The Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) has not been sticking to their tournament rules and guidelines in conducting inter-school football tournaments.

Since last year, it has been observed that there is no clarity on the duration of the matches.

The Division-I matches were played over a 60-minute (30 minutes of two halves) period, but midway through the tournament games were reduced to just 25 minutes each half.

Many coaches and school officials were upset by the sudden change, but their pleas and protests were not considered.

This year again, the same issue prevails. In the MSSA circular given to every school participating in this year's tournament, it is mentioned that the match duration would consist of two 30-minute halves with a 10-minute interval. But the rule is not being applied and the referees state that they have been instructed by the MSSA football secretary, Sebastian Fernandes to play the matches for 25 minutes each half.

Fernandes told mid-day that the coaches and officials who had attended the meeting prior to the tournament had agreed to reduction of the timing.

However, this was denied by several coaches present at the meeting. None of them, though, were prepared to be identified fearing action from the MSSA.

