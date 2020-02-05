Coaches, parents impressed with MSSA handball venue

It was a refreshing sight for the children, coaches, sports teachers and parents, who had come along with the young boys and girls to participate in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

At the gate, huge hoardings and banners fluttering in the cool breeze welcomed the participants. Inside, it was an even better sight. The surface of the four playing fields were in supreme condition.

The entire playing area was cleared of the otherwise huge pebbles and stones, the pitches were watered and well rolled. The entire area was also cleaned and spruced up with no litter anywhere. There was ample drinking water available at all the four playing fields.

Big win for Lakshdham

Jhanvi Chauhan, who scored four goals as Lakshdham (Goregaon) routed Jamnabai Narsee (Vile Parle) 5-0 in a girls' U-14 tie, was very happy with the facilities. "We have been playing in this tournament for many years but this year there is a marked improvement in the playing conditions which helped us to play better," Jhanvi told mid-day.

Utpal Sanghvi coach Mala Kamraj was also impressed with the facilities. "When I entered the premises, I said 'wow!' This is a welcome change. MSSA's handball officials have done a commendable job in improve the facilities and providing kids with an ideal playing surface," said Kamraj.

Paresh Das, father of Naman Das of St Joseph's (Wadala), who regularly accompanies his son for the football and handball matches here, was pleasantly surprised to see the ground well maintained throughout the day. "I have seen a lot of football matches here and normally, there's a lot of mud flying around. But the way the ground has been prepared for these handball games is wonderful. There is no dust or mud flying around at all. I hope MSSA can maintain this ground similarly during football matches too," he said.

Lakshdham's top-scorer Jhanvi Chauhan in action yesterday

The ground's makeover is a result of the work put in by MSSA's handball secretary Cyril D'Souza, along with his officials, volunteers and groundsmen, who worked tirelessly and till late nights across the last few days.

'Best for the kids'

"Giving the kids the best facilities is the least we can do," said D'Souza. "Our team first began by removing the stones from the ground. We then watered the surface and thoroughly rolled it to ensure it was nice and flat. Finally, we painted a few shabby-looking areas and covered other parts with banners," explained D'Souza, specifically mentioning that all the work carried out was without any financial burden on MSSA.

