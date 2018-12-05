Coaching women sobered Harendra Singh

other-sports

Off-and-on abuse is part and parcel of the Indian coaching system and India chief coach Harendra Singh is known to be an animated character with his players especially when the chips are down. However, Harendra insisted he has sobered down. When asked, at a media interaction recently after the 2-2 draw against Belgium, if he used any foul words to fire up his boys at half-time when they were a goal down, Harendra laughed out aloud and replied. "I don't do that [abuse] any more. I changed during the time I was coach of the Indian women's team (earlier this year)."

Pak skipper Rizwan Sr keen to go shopping

While most of the Pakistan players were busy mingling with fans jostling and posing for selfies amidst tight security, skipper Muhammad Rizwan Sr was overheard seeking some valuable information from a couple of female volunteers at the Fan Village here on Monday. "Can you tell me which is the best place or mall to go shopping here? I have to make some purchases for my family members," he asked Pinky, a volunteer. She readily provided the information and then asked for her 'price' — a selfie with the star forward. "Sure," he said with a broad smile now that he knew exactly where to go shopping.

