Coastal Road: Shiv Sena holds bhumipujan at Breach Candy, BJP members skip it

The ambitious project of 9.98 kms, that will connect Nariman Point to Worli, has been embroiled in controversy as both political parties claim credit for it

File Pic

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are at loggerheads over claiming credit for the coastal road, Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attended the bhumipujan (ground-breaking) ceremony of the project, where no BJP person was present.

The ambitious project of 9.98 kms, that will connect Nariman Point to Worli, has been embroiled in controversy as both political parties claim credit for it. mid-day had earlier reported how the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had begun work on the Rs 12 crore project. Work orders were out two months ago and there are clauses of charging penalty on contractors in case of delays. The bhumipujan was held at a prospective jetty at Amarsons Garden near Breach Candy.

It was attended by Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray, Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant, Mumbai Mayor Wishwanath Mahadeshwar and BMC Commissisoner Ajoy Mehta. The absence of BJP members led to a discussion on whether they were invited or had decided to boycott the ceremony.

"The coastal road is Shiv Sena's dream project and also the dream of all Mumbaikars. We are thankful to the state and central government for issuing required permissions swiftly. It will also be ensured that there is no harm to fishermen's business," Uddhav Thackeray said at the bhumipujan ceremony.

