Coastline alert

Sign up to be a part of an initiative to keep Mumbai beaches clean

With the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in full swing and the immersions already having begun, the city’s coastline will come under threat from plastic, decorations, PoP and toxic colours that are detrimental to the environment. If you wish to make a change, sign up for the third edition of a clean-a-thon, organised by Rajani Foundation in collaboration with UFGC, which is an ideal opportunity to get your hands dirty for a good cause.

Rupesh Ghosarkar, co-founder of the organisation says, “Through this clean-up drive, we wanted to show people the importance of actually stepping out and doing their bit for the environment.” We generate 25,940 tonnes of waste on a daily basis, thus, it is high time we start rethinking our actions.

ON September 18, 6.30 am to 10 am At Juhu Beach, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

LOG ON TO www.rajanifoundation.org

CALL 8879946422

