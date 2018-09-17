Search

Coastline alert

Sep 17, 2018, 08:00 IST | Ahana Nagar

Sign up to be a part of an initiative to keep Mumbai beaches clean

Coastline alert

With the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in full swing and the immersions already having begun, the city’s coastline will come under threat from plastic, decorations, PoP and toxic colours that are detrimental to the environment. If you wish to make a change, sign up for the third edition of a clean-a-thon, organised by Rajani Foundation in collaboration with UFGC, which is an ideal opportunity to get your hands dirty for a good cause.

Rupesh Ghosarkar, co-founder of the organisation says, “Through this clean-up drive, we wanted to show people the importance of actually stepping out and doing their bit for the environment.” We generate 25,940 tonnes of waste on a daily basis, thus, it is high time we start rethinking our actions.

ON September 18, 6.30 am to 10 am At Juhu Beach, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu
LOG ON TO www.rajanifoundation.org
CALL 8879946422

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati pandals in Mumbai you should not miss

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK