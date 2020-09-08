Cobra captured from Rashtrapati Bhavan, released into natural habitat

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A cobra snake slithered into one of the security cabins at a gate of the President's Estate (Rashtrapati Bhavan). The snake was rescued by the Wildlife SOS team and was later released into natural habitat, an official said.

The snake was spotted on Monday evening by the President's security personnel at the Gate No. 8 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He immediately alerted the Police Control Room who called in SOS Rapid Response Unit.

Armed with protective equipment and gear to carry out the rescue operation, the SOS team found the snake after some searching under the chairs.

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director (Special Projects) of Wildlife SOS said the most number of snakes rescued by SOS are Cobras at any given time.

"These rescues are dangerous and risky, hence the necessity of having trained rescuers carry out such sensitive operations, in the interest of public safety and protection of urban wildlife.

India is home to over 270 species of snakes, most of which are non venomous and harmless.

