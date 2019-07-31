Coco Vandeweghe makes winning start

tennis

Coco Vandeweghe

Los Angeles: American Coco Vandeweghe made a winning return to the WTA tour Monday, beating Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 in the first round in San Jose. It was her first match in 10 months.

Vandeweghe, once ranked as high as ninth in the world, hadn't played a WTA singles match since falling in the first round of the China Open last September, having been slowed for much of 2018 by a nagging ankle injury that was followed by a foot injury.

"To think that five months ago I wasn't even walking, I'm just full of tons of emotions," the 27-year-old said after wrapping up the victory with an ace on match point in one hour and 23 minutes. She hadn't won a singles match since June of 2018, and in her extended absence has dropped to 636th in the world.

"First and foremost, I was thinking of having fun," she said of her mindset coming into the tournament, for which she received a wild card. While she missed the first edition of the tournament in San Jose last year, Vandeweghe was a two-time finalist in the event's previous incarnation in Stanford. Vandeweghe earned a second-round meeting with second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

