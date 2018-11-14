Coffee could lower diabetes risk

health-fitness

Professor Kjeld Hermansen explored the potential mechanistic perspectives behind the inverse association between coffee consumption and T2D, presenting a summary of the research that has been undertaken in this area

Representational picture

Washington D.C.: Drinking your favourite cup of coffee could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. Experts gathered at a satellite symposium hosted by The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting in Berlin to discuss the latest research.

During the symposium, Associate Professor Mattias Carlström reviewed the latest scientific research on the association between coffee consumption and type 2 diabetes risk; including his own meta-analysis of the data entitled 'Coffee consumption and reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes' which looked at 30 prospective studies, with a total of 1,185,210 participants.

Professor Kjeld Hermansen explored the potential mechanistic perspectives behind the inverse association between coffee consumption and T2D, presenting a summary of the research that has been undertaken in this area.

The research suggests that a number of factors may be involved including an antioxidant effect, an anti-inflammatory effect, thermogenic effects or the modulation of microbiome diversity. Professor Hermansen's presentation also drew on his own research into coffee compounds such as caffeic acid and cafestol.

Key research findings highlighted in the roundtable report include:

Meta-analyses have suggested that drinking 3-4 cups of coffee per day is associated with an approximate 25 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes

The inverse association between coffee consumption and type 2 diabetes was shown in both men and women

Meta-analyses has suggested that both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee are associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes

A number of potentially clinically relevant compounds are present in coffee, including: caffeine, hydroxycinnamic acids notably chlorogenic acid, trigonelline, diterpenes eg cafestol and kahweol, and caffeic acid.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever