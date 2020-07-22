Coimbatore jeweller design masks with gold and silver threads, leaves Twitterati baffled

A jeweller in Coimbatore has made news with his expertise in designing masks with gold and silver threads on them. According to ANI, the jeweller Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya said that he makes such masks to create awareness among people about the importance of wearing them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acharya said that each mask is made of 18-carat gold threads that cost around Rs 27.5 lakh whereas those made of silver are priced at Rs 15,000. Acharya further said that he has received nine orders so far. "I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings," he said.

Tamil Nadu: Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, a goldsmith from Coimbatore has designed masks using gold & silver strings. He says,"the gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakhs& the silver mask costs Rs 15,000. Around 9 orders have been confirmed so far" pic.twitter.com/HJDIBrfDTd — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The netizens commenting on the post wondered who would buy them and are they as effective as the ordinary masks.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted on the pictures:

Is this really necessary?

How is important to take pictures of them in the management of Corona? — Dexter Morgan (@_akshay_24_) July 19, 2020

Thinking different during this crisis is a good sign of development — shabnam (@dew_ray_bab) July 21, 2020

This goldsmith understands the Indian marriage market better!ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ — M S Prabhakar (@prabhacker) July 20, 2020

Waiting to hear about a Platinum Mask pic.twitter.com/0PdQ2tH5hO — Gurcharanjeet Singh (@Gurcharanjeet) July 19, 2020

I seriously want to know who out there is purchasing these masks — XOXO (@SINGHUDIT07) July 19, 2020

The new cringe. ðÂÂÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Dharmang Gajjar (@dharmang_dmg) July 19, 2020

Recently, a video of a man from West Bengal went viral for wearing a mask with LED lights. In the video, the man Gour Nath said the idea behind the mask was to act as a signal for those not wearing one. "It is a safety measure. This will also act as a sign for those who are not wearing masks. As soon as you see a person wearing an LED mask, it will be like a signal for those who aren't wearing one," said Nath.

A businessman in Odisha was also in the news for getting himself a gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh amid his fascination for the yellow metal.

