MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Coimbatore: RPF personnel saves passenger who slipped from moving train

Published: Oct 27, 2019, 10:12 IST | ANI | Coimbatore

Had the RPF personnel not been present at the station, the man could have sustained grave injuries or even lost his life after being crushed in the gap between the train and the platform

A screengrab of the CCTV footage. Pic/ANI
A screengrab of the CCTV footage. Pic/ANI

Coimbatore: Setting an example of alertness while on duty, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a person who had slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Coimbatore railway station on Saturday.

The video footage of the incident showed a man running to catch the moving train. However, upon losing balance, an on-duty RPF personnel -- standing merely five feet away from the train -- swung into action and pushed the passenger inside the coach.

Had the RPF personnel not been present at the station, the man could have sustained grave injuries or even lost his life after being crushed in the gap between the train and the platform.

Also Read: Watch: Alert train drivers avert tragedy, save elephant from getting hit

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

coimbatoretamil nadunational news

Mumbai: Man saved from being crushed under moving train at Dadar

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK