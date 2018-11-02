What a coincidence! Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit have this exact thing in common

cricket

To smash a 200 in ODI cricket was unheard of for many years, lots of batsmen came within touching distance of the coveted milestone but none succeeded in the 20th century. For a long time Pakistan batsman Saeed Anwar’s score of 194, which he hit in 1997, was the top score in ODIs, It was only in 2010, that Sachin Tendulkar (200*) reached the milestone in an ODI in Gwalior against South Africa.

In today’s day and age there is only one man who keeps crossing the 200 mark multiple times in the shorter format of the game. Rohit Sharma has hit three double centuries till date, with his first one coming on November 2, 2013, in a day-night ODI against Australia in Bangalore. On this occasion, read on as we take a look back at all the supermen who have smashed a double century or more in One Day Internationals.

Sachin Tendulkar

Regarded as the best batsman of his generation and probably one of the top 3 batsman the world of cricket has ever seen, the ‘God of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 200 vs the mighty South Africans in an ODI in Gwalior. Sachin Tendulkar hit 200 not out from 147 balls, powering India to a total of 401 runs off 50 overs. India went on to win the match by 153 runs, as the world lauded the master-blaster who learnt his cricket in the maidans of Dadar in Mumbai.

Virender Sehwag

The dominant Indian opener Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting while he played for India. After he became the first man from India to break the 300-run barrier in Test cricket, it was just a matter of time before the Delhi-boy Virender Sehwag would better Sachin Tendulkar’s 200* in ODI cricket. Virender Sehwag scored a blazing 219 off 149 balls against West Indies to register a 418-run target in the ODI in Indore in 2011. Ironically, India went on to win the match by 153 runs, which was the same margin of victory for India when Sachin scored 200* against SA a year earlier.

Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai batsman who opens for India in One Day cricket, Rohit Sharma has been tauted time and again as the most talented Indian batsman of the current generation. His lazy elegance with the bat demoralizes bowlers all around the world. Rohit Sharma followed in Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag’s footsteps to become the third batsman in the world to break the 200-run milestone. Rohit Sharma scored a 209 runs against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013. India went on to win the match by 57 runs.

Rohit Sharma repeated the feat when he scored a mammoth 264 from 173 balls versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014. The innings was of epic proportions as Rohit Sharma hammered 33 fours and 9 sixes in the innings. As history would have it, India went on to win this match by 153 runs, the same margin of victory for India when Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag had scored their centuries.

Rohit Sharma completed his hat-trick of double tons against his favourite opponents, Sri Lanka in 2017, in Mohali. Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten 208 runs off 153 balls, which consisted of 13 boundaries and 12 sixes. India went on to win the game by 141 runs.

Chris Gayle

The super man from the Caribbean, Chris Gayle became the first non Indian to go past 200 runs in an innings in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone when he hit 215 runs in an ODI versus Zimbabwe in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Rohit Sharma hit 215 off 147 balls, during which he cleared the ground 16 times and smashed 10 boundaries. West Indies went on to win the match by 73 runs.

Martin Guptill

The ‘Iceman’ from New Zealand, Martin Guptill entered the 200-run club with a heroic 237 not out off 163 balls. After Chris Gayle’s 215, Martin Guptill became the second man to score a double ton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. Guptill whacked 24 boundaries and 11 sixes on his way to the humongous score against West Indies in the quarter-final at Wellengton. New Zealand advance to the semi-final by registering a 143-run win.

Fakhar Zaman

The stylish Pakistan left-handed batsman, Fakhar Zaman recently joined the elite club when he scored 210 not out from 156 balls. Zimbabwe were yet again on the receiving end of a 200+ score when Fakhar Zaman smashed 5 sixes and 24 fours in his innings. As a result, Pakistan registered one of the biggest wins in their ODI cricket history, winning by 244 runs.

