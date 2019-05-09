Cola memories

food

A SoBo baker's latest venture is a true throwback to the "Pepsi Cola" of the 90s with a wide menu of vegan and organic variants

(From left) Guava chill, kala khatta, pinacolada, chocolate and kachchi kairi popsicles. Pic/Rane Ashish

Call them what you want — pepsi colas, ice sticks or freezies. For us, this treat stuffed into a plastic wrap is synonymous with the yelling of our parents. A constant temptation near the school gates, the sole memory of it takes you to the days where you could purchase something to eat for a rupee or less. And when we spot an Instagram page that claims to be selling these as vegan and organic variants, we realise it's time for us to take a trip down memory lane.

The account is called Zero Degree Fruit Popsicles, a home venture by baker Sarah Patka. She informs us that we will have to pick up the popsicles unless we place an order of 30 to qualify for home delivery. She messages us the menu comprising 13 flavours ranging from paan anise to pinacolada. Each piece is priced at Rs 30.

We pick the kala khatta, pinacolada, bubblegum, kachchi kairi and chocolate popsicles. When we get our order, we refreeze it in the office refrigerator, and begin tasting. We realise that we have been given the guava chilli flavour instead of the bubblegum, which Patka had informed us was milk-based along with the chocolate. We start off with the pinacolada, which is flavourful with hints of fresh coconut and the kala khatta just has the right amount of punch. The chocolate stick is exactly like a milky chocolate bar and it's surprising how the ice doesn't affect it's taste. The kachchi kairi and the guava chilli meanwhile are a bit boring and we'd opt for a mango bite candy instead — some traces of lime would perhaps make it more exciting. But, all in all, it's still some innovation on the food front that we didn't know we needed, and we can't wait to taste the bubblegum. Now, if only there was a solution for this plastic-coated cola memory.

Call: 9930152303

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates