Colaba businessman accuses MLA Abu Asim Azmi of intimidation

Businessman Nasir Jamal has filed a complaint against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi and his bodyguards for allegedly entering the former's office premises at Bake House in Colaba on November 24, and threatening him to vacate the office. Jamal locked himself in his chamber and dialled 100 after which a police team from MRA Marg Police station reached the spot and took Azmi's bodyguards to the police station.

Jamal also alleged that around 4 pm, Azmi's son Farhan reached the police station and took away his people while the cops remained mere spectators. According to Jamal's statement, he has had business relations with Azmi since 1986 but the two recently parted ways over some differences.

He said, "The parting included a lucky draw for the Bake House office in the presence of a common friend Abdul Razaq. I got the front premises of Bake House while the rear was given to Azmi. We had both agreed to it but on November 24, these people barged into my office on third floor and threatened me with 'Hamko Abu Azmi ne bheja hai. Aaj se ye office hamara hai [Abu Azmi has sent us. This is our office now on]."

An officer from MRA Marg police station said, "This is a civil dispute matter. We are checking the CCTV footage and have recorded everybody's statement." Abu Asim Azmi said, "The property belongs to both of us, that's why my people went there. I don't see anything wrong in it. Nobody has threatened him."

