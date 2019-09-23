Colaba occult muder: Residents won't allow accused Anil Chugani back into his home

Neighbours of Anil Chugani, accused of killing his childhood friend's three-year-old daughter, allegedly as part of black magic practice, don't want him back in the housing society. Residents of Ashok Apartment in Colaba say they will seek police help to keep him away from the society.

Talking to mid-day, chairman of Ashoka Apartment, Dilip Sakariya said, "Most of the parents in our society are scared of him. They are scared that he will continue to live here. Many members approached me asking me to take a stern step to safeguard their children," "Today Chugani is in jail, but if he comes out on bail and returns to live in his flat in the society, we will meet senior officers of Mumbai police and seek their help to keep him away. He has been accused of performing black magic and we cannot put our children in harm's way," added Sakariya, who further said that the decision to seek police help was taken in a meeting with society members. Residents want everything in the ambit of law to be done to keep Chugani away.

Lal Hathiramani holds his three-year-old granddaughter Shanaya's picture

Grandfather remembers

Shanaya's grandfather Lal Hathiramani told mid-day that he had been packing to fly to Bangkok with his wife to attend the wedding of a family member, when the tragedy struck. "I rushed to the spot and saw my granddaughter Shanaya in a pool of blood," Hathiramani said. Shanaya's twin Shreya is too young to understand what happened to her. "We always bought toys, clothes, etc in pairs for the twins. She [Shreya] keeps the toys and clothes belonging to Shanaya, telling us that she will use them when she comes. She is too young to understand her tragic death," added Hathiramani. "I never suspected Chugani was involved in black magic. He was always around the twins. We thought he loves them as he has no kids. That day, Chugani came and took my grandchildren with him. He was very close to our family as my son and he studied together at St. Joseph High School, RC Church, and they were friends since then," Hathiramani said.

Maid recalls horror

The Hathiramanis' full-time maid, Kakoli Mandal said, "It was 6.45 pm when we went to Chugani's flat. He had brought snacks and juice for the children. Shanaya's elder brother had also accompanied us but he (Chugani) was always around the twins." Mandal said on the pretext of washing her hands, Chugani took Shanaya with him and locked the door of his room from inside. "I asked him 'what are you doing with Shanaya?' but he did not reply. I banged on the door for five minutes. Later I hear a loud thud and in few minutes the security guards and society members knocked on the main door," Mandal said. "I opened the door and they asked me how many children are in the house. I told them that there are three children but one of the twins was locked inside with him [Chugani]. One of them told me that one girl was thrown from the building and I realised that Shanaya had been thrown. I immediately alerted her mother," she said.



Ashoka Apartment from where Chugani threw Shanaya

Sept 7

Day Anil Chugani threw Shanaya from his seventh floor window

