Cold compress

Casual chic

Prioritise comfort, and opt for a loose dark-coloured solid sweater. You can wear this as is, or better, slip in a longer shirt in a contrasting shade, like Deepika Padukone.

If it's a formal event, pair this with pants or a straight cut skirt. But it's best worn with a pair of baggy jeans.

Make sure the sleeves of your shirt are visible from under the sweater. Tuck the sweater sleeves in, if needed.

Complete the look with sneakers or boots and a pair of shades — aviators preferably for the right vibe.

Short and sweet

For a fun look, pick a short sweater in a bright shade and throw it on top of a solid, contrasting shirt or collared T-shirt. Unless you can get a one-piece to have the same effect like Kate Bosworth's outfit.

Experiment with prints and bling with this one — the former for a day look, and the latter for evenings.

Wear it with denims and closed shoes.

Don't go OTT with your accessories or mix too many colours.

Dapper date

You know it's serious business if Posh is wearing it. It may be difficult to get your hands on a dual-toned silk shirt as Posh, but a solid, light-coloured shirt with a contrasting sweater is ideal for meetings.

Don't tuck the shirt in.

These are best worn with tapering pants.

Pointed, close-toed sho­es will make it look swanky.

(with inputs by Aastha Sharma)

