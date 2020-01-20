Cold compress
Deepika's sweater-over-long shirt is the best way to enjoy the winter while it's still here. A style guide to acing it
Deepika Padukone
Casual chic
- Prioritise comfort, and opt for a loose dark-coloured solid sweater. You can wear this as is, or better, slip in a longer shirt in a contrasting shade, like Deepika Padukone.
- If it's a formal event, pair this with pants or a straight cut skirt. But it's best worn with a pair of baggy jeans.
- Make sure the sleeves of your shirt are visible from under the sweater. Tuck the sweater sleeves in, if needed.
- Complete the look with sneakers or boots and a pair of shades — aviators preferably for the right vibe.
Short and sweet
- For a fun look, pick a short sweater in a bright shade and throw it on top of a solid, contrasting shirt or collared T-shirt. Unless you can get a one-piece to have the same effect like Kate Bosworth's outfit.
- Experiment with prints and bling with this one — the former for a day look, and the latter for evenings.
- Wear it with denims and closed shoes.
- Don't go OTT with your accessories or mix too many colours.
Dapper date
- You know it's serious business if Posh is wearing it. It may be difficult to get your hands on a dual-toned silk shirt as Posh, but a solid, light-coloured shirt with a contrasting sweater is ideal for meetings.
- Don't tuck the shirt in.
- These are best worn with tapering pants.
- Pointed, close-toed shoes will make it look swanky.
(with inputs by Aastha Sharma)
