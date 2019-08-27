Cold feet for the cold shoulder

things-to-do

As the cold shoulder fad fades and dramatic sleeves take over, here's how you can tweak your outfits to stay in vogue

Pics/ Getty Images

Two years ago, the cold sh­o­u­lder emerged as a compromise between an off-shoulder and full-sleeved look. An amalgamation of two contradictory styles, it was no wonder that though it was well received, there was also a section of people who didn't agree with it. "Not only because it wasn't practical and looked like a mistake, but it also me­ant more work for the designers," explains upcycling designer Bhaavya Goenka.

Now, if the recently-concluded fashion week in the city — and street fashion — are anything to go by, the cold shoulder has been replaced by snazzier dramatic versions; power sleeves that are voluminous and bold. "Besides, the cold shoulder doesn't suit people with apple-shaped bodies or tho­se with a broad torso as it draws too much attention to your upper body. But anyone can do power sleeves. You can pick what kind depending on where you are going," explains stylist Isha Bhansali.

If you have cold shoulder outfits lying in the back of your wardrobe, we tell you how to revamp them into something more in vogue.

Tie it up

If your sewing skills are spot-on or you have a good tailor, you can cut the shoulders and sleeves off, and use the latter to make a halter version of the top/dress.

Avoid doing this if the sleeves differ in pattern or colour as that will look odd.

Do this only if it's made of cotton as flimsy fabric or polyester will be difficult to stitch ba­ck together.

Slick slit







If you must wear a cold shoulder, then do it like Princess Jasmine in Aladdin — in a Middle-Eastern harem silhouette. For which, you have to have a slit that is cut all the way to your wrist.

This will look chic on a shirt that has cuffs as it will give you a sleeve slit instead of just exposing a small segment of your shoulders.

Don't opt for this if you have heavy arms.

Patchwork and embroidery







Detach the sleeve and use visible mending to reattach the sleeve in such a manner that it covers the hole. Do a blanket or even a normal running stitch in a contrasting colour. (see right)

If you don't wish to detach it, sew patches on it for colour blocking. Or use tulle or net and then use a section of the sleeve as a broad border at the tip.

You can also reattach it in layers, but will need more fabric.

Belt and bag







Once the sleeve is removed, stitch it from the bottom and put an elastic string from top so that you can tie it and use it as a cylindrical bag for your water or wine bottle.

Depending on your waist line, you can also double the sleeves up and stitch them together to form a basic and stylish belt.

Don't use material that's too thick for the belt look, as it would be a struggle to put on.



The cold shoulder has been replaced by snazzier dramatic versions

Taapsee Pannu (left) in a dress with layered tulle flared sleeves

