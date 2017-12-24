Cold, foggy Sunday morning in Delhi, 17 trains cancelled

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met Office said

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met Office said. At least 17 trains were cancelled due to fog in several parts of northern India. Around 19 trains were delayed and six rescheduled, a Northern Railway official said.



Representation pic

"The sky will be clear during the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent and visibility was 800 metres. Saturday's minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go