Cold wave grips India, States shiver as temperature dips

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: The sharp dip in the temperature is showing its effects all over the country. The cold wave in the North India saw the region engulfed in extreme fog, leading to flight delays and road and rail disruptions due to reduced visibility. The effects of the cold weather were also seen recently in Maharashtra with hailstones and rains reported in the eastern districts of the state. Here’s how the rest of the country is coping with the extreme winter season.

Delhi

In the extreme chills Delhi faces every year, the national capital saw the temperatures dropping to as low as 2.4 degrees Celsius this season. The city experienced extreme fog that led to traffic snarls, rail disruptions and major flight delays in the past week. December 28 was seen as the coldest day as the national capital was shivering at 2.4 degrees Celsius, after which the temperature was seen to be rising by 8 degrees Celsius by January 1.

Jammu and Kashmir

The minimum temperature in most parts of Kashmir dropped on January 3, even as the MET Office predicted spells of wet weather for the next two days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature decreased at most places in the valley as well as in Ladakh Union Territory. Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius on the night of January 2, nearly a degree down from minus 2.8 degrees Celsius on January 1.

Punjab

Cold wave conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana where Bathinda and Faridkot were the coldest places, recording a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius, as of January 3. According to the IMD, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara and Gurdaspur shivered at 3.3, 3.1, 5.2 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 4.4, 7.2 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively. A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places including, Faridkot, Patiala, Bathinda, Adampur, Halwara, Hisar and Bhiwani.

Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave persisted in Himachal Pradesh on January 2 with the tourist attractions in the state shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said. With fresh snowfall in Shimla, the weatherman has predicted snow and rainfall in many places of middle, high hills of the state and thundershowers in the plains till January 9.

Bihar

The state capital Patna has been reeling under cold wave conditions from early January making life tough for the locals. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures of the city would hover around 10 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius for till January 5. Due to the prevailing cold weather, the District Magistrate Kumar Ravi on Thursday issued a circular of extending the winter break holidays in the school till January 5.

Odisha

Odisha experienced the wrath of the cold wave as places across the state recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on January 1, an IMD representative was quoted saying by PTI. Minimum temperature rose by two to three degrees Celsius at night while maximum temperature during the day fell by three to four degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha, the weatherman said. The state revenue and disaster management department also directed the district collectors to allow homeless and the needy people to spend nights in schools and other public buildings in order to save them from biting cold.

Maharashtra

Cool breeze and excess moisture led to this sudden change in weather, an IMD official said on January 2, adding that parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to receive showers on for the next two days. The showers could affect crops such as cotton and tur that grows in the region. The Nagpur city and neighbouring areas also reported heavy showers and hailstorms in the last two days. Nanded district had a heavy hailstorm on o the afternoon of January 2.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates