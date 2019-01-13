Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

national

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, had a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, an official of the MeT department said on Sunday

Representational Picture

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana even as night temperatures went up a few above above normal in most parts of the two states.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, had a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, an official of the MeT department said on Sunday.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather conditions at 8, 7.7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal. Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur, Gurdaspur and Bathinda recorded their respective lows at 7.4, 5.9, 5.6, 5 and 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 9.8, 9.4 and 9.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to four notches above normal. Rohtak, Narnaul, Sirsa and Bhiwani recorded their minimums at 10.6, 9, 9.7 and 10.2, up to four notches above normal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever