Coleen gets her way as Wayne Rooney eyes UK return

Coleen is reportedly keen to see her sons Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three, and Cass, 17 months, enrolled into British schools by January 2021 as Wayne's contract ends

Wayne Rooney with wife Coleen

Former captain of the England football team, Wayne Rooney has fulfilled wife Coleen Rooney's wish to come back to her in England. Wayne Rooney is currently in USA, playing for DC United, but has decided to return to England 12 months before his contract with the US football club gets over.

The former Man United star had signed a 30-month $13 million deal (Rs 89.4 cr) with DC United last year. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the news comes after Rooney flew to the UK to see Coleen and talk about their future.

"This is seen as a major win for Coleen. She has put her foot down and told Wayne she wants their children to grow up in familiar surroundings in the UK and get them settled in local schools. Since she's got her wish, Coleen is the happiest she's been for years. It signals a new exciting era for the family.," a source told the newspaper.

Recently, former escort Helen Wood, who allegedly had a relationship with former England captain Wayne Rooney, had apologised to the footballer's wife Coleen and said she didn't deserve anything.

The former Manchester United star, 33, is alleged to have slept with Helen at a Manchester hotel in 2009 while Coleen was pregnant with their first son Kai.

The winner of British reality TV show Big Brother 15, had earlier slammed Coleen for putting up with husband's cheating and said she should dump the Major League Soccer star.

In an interview with British tabloid, Sunday People, Helen said: "I am sorry to Coleen, she didn't deserve anything. I used to have a really pig-headed attitude towards the situation. I used to say 'If she wants to stick with him that's her own fault'.

"Now I'm a bit older, I'm like, she's just a mum who wants to be with her family, leave the girl alone. We all know a woman who puts up with a cheat. It's unfortunate that hers is used as entertainment," she had added.

Wayne Rooney currently plays for Major League Soccer club D.C. United. He has played much of his career as a forward, and he has also been used in various midfield roles.

